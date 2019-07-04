Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Showers and thunderstorms across much of the region today kept temperatures down, but humidity up.
Tonight, the rain cleared out just in time for the Baltimore region to see the fireworks without a hitch.
Tomorrow we will see a repeat of some more shower and thunderstorm activity as temperatures once again flirt with 90 degrees. Some storms could produce heavy rain as well.
It also appears that a front will be closer to the region by later Saturday, and that will also help to enhance our shower threats that day.
The front will slowly cross the area later Sunday, but cause showers as well, before some cooler and drier air arrives on Monday.
Hope you had a safe and fun Fourth!
Bob Turk