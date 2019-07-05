Comments
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WJZ/AP) — The body of a missing child was found in Virginia Beach early Friday morning.
Authorities said it is an 8-year-old who was reported missing around 8 p.m. on July 4th at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The child was last seen at the water’s edge during Independence Day celebrations.
Police and others searched for the youngster through the night. A citizen located a child’s body early Friday around 2 a.m. in the area of 39th Street.
The child was pronounced dead despite rescue efforts. Police have said no further information about the child, including the gender, will be released out of respect for the family.
