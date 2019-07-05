  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Car crashes into building, crash, Local TV, Royal Farms, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A silver SUV crashed in a Royal Farms in Baltimore County Friday morning.

Baltimore County police said officers were called to the Royal Farms in the 8200 block of Hartford Road around 11:28 a.m. for a car into a building.

A few of the crash from Chopper 13.

No word on any injuries.

Police are investigating on scene.

Chopper 13 was over the scene:

From Chopper 13 a silver SUV was seen being towed away. No damage could be scene on the Royal Farms building.

This story is developing stay with WJZ for the latest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s