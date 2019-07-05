Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A silver SUV crashed in a Royal Farms in Baltimore County Friday morning.
Baltimore County police said officers were called to the Royal Farms in the 8200 block of Hartford Road around 11:28 a.m. for a car into a building.
No word on any injuries.
Police are investigating on scene.
Chopper 13 was over the scene:
From Chopper 13 a silver SUV was seen being towed away. No damage could be scene on the Royal Farms building.
This story is developing stay with WJZ for the latest.