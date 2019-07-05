Comments
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a townhome in Odenton Friday night.
Crews were called to the fire in the 2400 block of Killarney Terrace in Odenton just before 9 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
The fire was reported on the third floor and attic of a townhome at the end of a row.
It has not been placed under control.
No injuries have been reported.
Four adults and three children who lived in the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.