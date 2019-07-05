  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Some furry citizens spent some time with Baltimore County police officers Thursday after they lost their owners.

Police put out two tweets about dogs they found roaming areas of the county on their own.

“This little guy tried to get his independence today from his owners in the Dundalk area, but got a little too hot outside,” one tweet said. “Our officers are enjoying his company, but we need to find his home.”

Another labrador-pit mix was found along Belair Road just north of I-695.

Keeping Your Pets Calm During Fireworks

“This sweet lil’ old male pit/lab mix is sad because he’s about to miss the fireworks with his family!” another tweet read.

Police did eventually find both of the dogs’ owners.

It is common for some pets to run away or get lost on the Fourth of July as they may be frightened by the loud noises and bright lights of the fireworks.

Since there may be some fireworks shows throughout the weekend, you can find some tips to keep your pets safe here. 

 

