PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was charged in connection with his roommate’s death after a fight between the two last month.
Police were called to the duo’s home in the 4600 block of Edmonston Road in Bladensburg for a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive in a bedroom.
Police said J’Wuan Gallman told officers on June 14 he and his roommate, Lee Andrew Ross, Jr., 57, had been in a fight.
Ross was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He never regained consciousness and died June 27.
Gallmann was arested at the scene and charged with attempted murder. He is now charged with first-degree and second-degree murder.
He is being held without bond.
Anyone with information on the case should call police at 301-772-4925 or 1-866-411-TIPS.