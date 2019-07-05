Filed Under:Bladensburg, DC, DC news, J'Wuan Gallman, Lee Andrew Ross Jr., Local TV, Murder, Talkers

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was charged in connection with his roommate’s death after a fight between the two last month.

Police were called to the duo’s home in the 4600 block of Edmonston Road in Bladensburg for a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive in a bedroom.

Police said J’Wuan Gallman told officers on June 14 he and his roommate, Lee Andrew Ross, Jr., 57, had been in a fight.

Ross was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He never regained consciousness and died June 27.

Gallmann was arested at the scene and charged with attempted murder. He is now charged with first-degree and second-degree murder.

He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 301-772-4925 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

