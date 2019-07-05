Comments
MONTGOMERY Co., (WJZ) — Cellphone video was uploaded to social media Thursday showing a Montgomery County police officer kneeing a man’s head into the ground while handcuffing him. Afterwards, the suspect can be seen with a bloody mouth.
WARNING: The video and its caption contain profanity.
Montgomery County Police posted on Facebook that they were aware of the video and that the officers involved have been identified. Their identities were not released to the public.
According to the post, the incident happened during an arrest in the Aspen Hill Shopping Center in Silver Spring.
“The Montgomery County Department of Police takes any complaints or evidence of excessive force seriously,” the post read. “An investigation into this matter has been opened and will be investigated thoroughly.”
They asked any witnesses to contact investigators at 240-773-6000.