WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A police officer from Maryland was indicted on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl within his family.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the 7-count indicted was returned by a grand jury on June 28 and charged the 21-year-old Oxon Hill man with two counts of kidnapping, four counts of sexual abuse, and violation of a protection order.
It wasn’t the first time the defendant assaulted the girl. In 2017, he touched the victim’s breasts and tried to sexually assault her. That’s when a Maryland judge signed a protective order for the girl. At the time the defendant was a special police officer and recently applied to be an armed police officer.
But in December 2018, the defendant allegedly broke the order when he allegedly waited for the teen to return home from school — and then abducted her.
She was forced into his car and he handcuffed her before he drove to an abandoned home in DC where he raped her.
The girl, who was released three hours later, reported the attack to family members.
Police found DNA evidence on the victim.
Authorities didn’t say what department the man worked for or if he was still employed.
The defendant has not been named because this is an intra-family offense against a minor victim.