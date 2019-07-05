



Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charles Village?

According to Walk Score, this Baltimore neighborhood is a “walker’s paradise,” is great for biking and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Charles Village is currently hovering around $932.

So, what might you expect to find if you’ve got a budget of $1,300 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2630 N. Charles St.

Listed at $1,225/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2630 N. Charles St.

The apartment includes hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1 E. University Parkway

Here’s a 534-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1 E. University Parkway that’s going for $1,250/month.

Expect to see a balcony, carpeted floors and both air conditioning and central heating in the apartment. The building has a swimming pool and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

2501 Maryland Ave.

Located at 2501 Maryland Ave., here’s a 20-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that’s listed for $1,275/month.

In the unit, you’ll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building boasts assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

2440 St. Paul St.

Listed at $1,285/month, this 830-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2440 St. Paul St.

The building offers on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. The apartment also features carpeted floors and air conditioning. Animals are not allowed.

