



Family and friends of a 20-year-old woman shot and killed in southeast Baltimore gathered Friday night to remember her life and urge anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

Yasmine Wilson was shot at the corner of North Rose and Orleans streets Wednesday. Her family said she was with her infant daughter at the time; the young girl was not harmed.

20-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot In Southeast Baltimore, Police Say

“Yasmine had a wonderful heart,” her mother said.

Instead of celebrating milestones, Wilson’s family is now lighting candles, hanging balloons and sharing stories about her life and legacy.

“I would do anything to have my sister back and I’m just glad that you just left something upon her here that I can remember her by,” her sister said.

Family, friends and supporters joined hands in prayer and remembrance.

“It’s an opportunity for us to lean in from a space of love and say, ‘I see, I feel your pain and I’m committed to being in this trouble with you,'” said Dedra Layne, the director of Safe Streets Baltimore.

Wilson’s family is pleading with anyone who knows something about the case to share that information with police.

“People watch your children, cherish your children because they could be here today gone tomorrow,” her mom said.

So far police have not identified any suspects in the case.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.