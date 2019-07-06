  • WJZ 13On Air

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating two early morning robberies of separate convenience stores in Towson.

Police believe the same suspects robbed a Royal Farms in the 7200 block of York Road around 4:30 a.m. then attempted another robbery at a 7-Eleven on Sherwood Road.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

Anyone who may have information on these crimes is asked to contact Robbery Unit detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

