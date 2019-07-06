Comments
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — An investigation is underway after a semi-trailer burst into flames at the Cecil County Central Landfill on Friday night.
Firefighters were called around 7:17 p.m. to the 700 block of East Old Philadelphia Road after receiving a call of a reported fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found a 2018 55′ MAC aluminum transfer trailer on fire. It took crews about 20 minutes to contain.
No injuries were reported.
An initial investigation revealed that an unknown suspect trespassed onto the landfill and set off illegal fireworks and ignited tires and combustibles within the semi-trailer.