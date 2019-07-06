Raw & Refined
Raw & Refined is a cocktail bar and seafood spot that recently opened at 2723 Lighthouse Port East in Canton.
At Raw & Refined, you can find conch fritters, flatbreads, burgers and jerk lobster. There’s also a full selection of drinks and a raw bar serving oysters.
Refocused Vegan
Wander over to 429 N. Eutaw St., Suite 1N, downtown and you’ll find Refocused Vegan, a new vegan spot.
This restaurant serves a menu of plant-based comfort food, like mac and cheese, cheesesteaks and burgers, as well as salads topped with vegan chicken. There are vegan desserts, too.
Akira Ramen & Izakaya
Another Canton newcomer, Akira Ramen & Izakaya is a spot to score ramen and more that’s located at 3731 Boston St.
This izakaya-style eatery serves Japanese small plates, like sushi, sashimi, gyoza and spring rolls, as well as eight different varieties of ramen.
