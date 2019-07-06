  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Newest Baltimore businesses


BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to check out the freshest new spots in Baltimore? From a seafood restaurant to a ramen shop, read on to see the newest hot spots to land recently.

Raw & Refined

PHOTO: REBECCA L./YELP

Raw & Refined is a cocktail bar and seafood spot that recently opened at 2723 Lighthouse Port East in Canton.

At Raw & Refined, you can find conch fritters, flatbreads, burgers and jerk lobster. There’s also a full selection of drinks and a raw bar serving oysters.

Refocused Vegan

PHOTO: JESSICA N./YELP

Wander over to 429 N. Eutaw St., Suite 1N, downtown and you’ll find Refocused Vegan, a new vegan spot.

This restaurant serves a menu of plant-based comfort food, like mac and cheese, cheesesteaks and burgers, as well as salads topped with vegan chicken. There are vegan desserts, too.

Akira Ramen & Izakaya

PHOTO: EDWARD W./YELP

Another Canton newcomer, Akira Ramen & Izakaya is a spot to score ramen and more that’s located at 3731 Boston St.

This izakaya-style eatery serves Japanese small plates, like sushi, sashimi, gyoza and spring rolls, as well as eight different varieties of ramen.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

