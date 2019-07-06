Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Most of Maryland is under a marginal threat for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday.
Scattered storms are possible this afternoon into evening, with isolated gusty winds, and heavy downpours possible.
A flash flood watch is in effect for Garrett County until 2 a.m. on Sunday.
