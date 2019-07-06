BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed and another critically injured in two separate shootings in Baltimore late Friday night.
The first shooting happened in west Baltimore around 11:12 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Lexington Street.
Officers at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to Shock Trauma where he died a short time later.
Ten minutes later, officers in the northwest district were called to the scene of a shooting in the 3700 block of Mohawk Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
He was taken to an area hospital and was in critical condition Saturday morning.
Anyone with information about the shootings should call police at 410-396-2100, 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.