  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed and another critically injured in two separate shootings in Baltimore late Friday night.

The first shooting happened in west Baltimore around 11:12 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Lexington Street.

Officers at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Shock Trauma where he died a short time later.

Ten minutes later, officers in the northwest district were called to the scene of a shooting in the 3700 block of Mohawk Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was taken to an area hospital and was in critical condition Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call police at 410-396-2100, 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s