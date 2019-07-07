Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A military veteran who risked his life for the country was given a special thank you Saturday in the form of a new place to live.
Leon Ralph Noel was given a newly-renovated home in Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood for free as part of the “Adopt-A-Block” program.
The organization partners with other non-profits, churches like Rock City Church and companies like Home Depot to give homes to those in need.
Volunteers were able to turn the home from run down to a cozy place to live in about eight weeks. The city gave the home to the group to help breathe new life into the area.
The home was the 17th given away through the program.