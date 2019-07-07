Comments
Edgemere, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police say one man was killed and another is in custody following a shooting in Edgemere this morning.
Officers say they were called to the 7500 block of North Point Road around 2a.m. this morning for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, the victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he died a couple of hours later.
The suspect involved in the shooting remained at the scene and was taken to police headquarters for questioning.
The victim has not yet been identified and homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting.
