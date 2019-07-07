  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMInstinct
    10:00 PMThe Good Fight
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
Filed Under:crash, DC, DC news, District Heights, Local TV, Talkers

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Five people, including a Prince George’s County Police officer, were injured in a crash in District Heights Sunday evening.

The two-vehicle collision happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Marlboro Pike and Aztec Drive, the county’s fire department said.

An adult and three children from one vehicle were all hospitalized. The adult’s injuries were considered serious while the children were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The police officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s