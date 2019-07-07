Comments
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Five people, including a Prince George’s County Police officer, were injured in a crash in District Heights Sunday evening.
The two-vehicle collision happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Marlboro Pike and Aztec Drive, the county’s fire department said.
An adult and three children from one vehicle were all hospitalized. The adult’s injuries were considered serious while the children were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The police officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.