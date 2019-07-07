Comments
Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from 6pm this evening until late tonight.
Slow moving showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight and torrential rainfall may lead to totals exceeding 2 inches in a short period of time.
This rain could cause flash flooding of small streams and other poor drainage urban areas.
The National Weather Service indicates several areas in Maryland could see flooding including, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, Charles, Frederick, Northern Baltimore and Prince Georges Counties.
WJZ is continuing to monitor these storms as they move into our area will provide an update later this evening.
