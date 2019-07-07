  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Attempted Robbery, Baltimore County police, hazelwood ave, Overlea, Shooting


Overlea, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was shot just before midnight in the 4800 block of Hazelwood Avenue in the Overlea area.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.   The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his wounds.

Detectives believe the man was shot while fighting back against suspects during an attempted street robbery.  The suspects fled the scene following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore County Police by calling 410-307-2020 or submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

