FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Frederick County Saturday night, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers were called to the crash on Maryland Route 38 east of Route 85 south of Frederick just before 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the driver, Michael Edward Era, of Pasadena, ejected from his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, although police said alcohol was believed to have been a factor.

