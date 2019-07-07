LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Capital Beltway early Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. on the inner loop of the beltway north of Route 450 in Lanham.
Police said a 2007 Ford F150 was heading north in the southbound lanes when it struck a Nissan Xterra head-on.
The Nissan’s driver, Roney Achting, of Upper Marlboro, was pronounced dead at the scene. The wrong-way driver was taken to a hospital and has not been publicly identified.
The inner loop was closed to traffic as crews responded to the crash.
Officials are still investigating the crash, but alcohol is believed to be a factor, State Police said.
Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 301-345-3101.