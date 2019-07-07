Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fishing, Local TV, Ocean City, Sea turtle, Talkers


OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — It turns out it wasn’t just humans enjoying a relaxing holiday weekend at the beach!

A Pennsylvania man fishing off the coast of Ocean City captured video of a sea turtle swimming alongside his boat.

RELATED COVERAGE

In the video posted to Facebook Sunday morning, the men on the boat joke that the turtle must also be trying to fish in the area.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said sea turtles visit the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic coast annually when the water warms up.

Turtles are protected by endangered species conservation laws.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s