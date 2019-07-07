Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — It turns out it wasn’t just humans enjoying a relaxing holiday weekend at the beach!
A Pennsylvania man fishing off the coast of Ocean City captured video of a sea turtle swimming alongside his boat.
In the video posted to Facebook Sunday morning, the men on the boat joke that the turtle must also be trying to fish in the area.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said sea turtles visit the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic coast annually when the water warms up.
Turtles are protected by endangered species conservation laws.