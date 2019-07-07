BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a day to celebrate women at the Baltimore Farmers Market and Bazaar Sunday, as more than 75 women-owned businesses were promoted at the event.

Some of those business owners said they’ve been setting up their stands at the market for years, and Sunday, their hard work was being recognized.

Underneath her tent at the farmers market, Keli Chase, owner of The Salad Lady, serves up some of her famous chicken salad, which has become a tradition for her and her family each Sunday.

“It feels empowering to be a female business owner and especially it feels really good to see so many signs out here today and so many women owning business, it feels really good,” Chase said.

Diane Starkell, who owns Terra Verde, agreed.

“It’s great that they’re showing how many women owned business (are) down here,” Starkell said. “I mean, I surprised myself when I looked around and saw who’s here.”

Signs marked each tent owned and operated by a woman, and shoppers used a punch card at the tents that entered them to win goodies.

The goal of the promotion was to highlight independent women in the business world and put the spotlight on vendors, owners and artists like Mary Magenta, who has been self-employed for over 45 years.

“Getting to see all of these women-owned business, it’s really uplifting,” Magenta said.

The farmers market runs from 7 a.m. to noon on Sundays until December.