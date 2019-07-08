Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Flash flooding in Maryland is causing service disruptions for Amtrak trains between Washington, D.C. and New Carrollton in Prince George’s County.
Amtrak said there is a hold on all tracks between the two stations due to flooding.
At least one train is currently stopped in Washington and others are seeing significant delays.
https://twitter.com/AmtrakNECAlerts/status/1148264119902048256