WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Flash flooding in Maryland is causing service disruptions for Amtrak trains between Washington, D.C. and New Carrollton in Prince George’s County.

Amtrak said there is a hold on all tracks between the two stations due to flooding.

At least one train is currently stopped in Washington and others are seeing significant delays.

https://twitter.com/AmtrakNECAlerts/status/1148264119902048256

