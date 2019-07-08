Comments
(CBS News) — When strangers reported finding a bright orange bird alongside a highway, a British wildlife hospital didn’t know what to expect. As they later found out, the potentially exotic bird they thought they’d be encountering was actually just a seagull covered completely in curry.
Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital in Buckinghamshire described the seagull’s condition as “one of the strangest casualty circumstances we have seen in a while!” in a Facebook postlast week.
The bird somehow got himself covered in curry or turmeric –– and it prevented him from flying properly, according to the hospital.