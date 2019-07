BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore officials are on scene along Howard and Pratt after a 12-inch water main break has flooded parts of the CSX tracks.

Runoff from the break surfaced just east of the stadium.

We're at M&T Bank Stadium w @BaltimoreFire, @CSX, @BaltimoreOEM, @MDStadiumAuth to assess water main break believed to be at Howard near Pratt. Runoff from the break has surfaced just east of the stadium. pic.twitter.com/1TMRf3WuAS — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) July 8, 2019

That runoff flooded the CSX tracks, however Light Rail is still getting through.

Light Rail service is getting through but CSX tracks are under water. pic.twitter.com/ZKunjjwpG6 — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) July 8, 2019

Water has been shut off and is receding.

No water services in the area have been impacted.

#BCFD on scene @M&T Bank Stadium for a flooding. Media Staging at Russell and Hamburg St at Gate A at 12noon @BaltimoreDPW @MDStadiumAuth @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/zEibmunS9m — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) July 8, 2019

Officials said the main can’t be fixed until they locate the exact location of the break.