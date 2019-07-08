  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, bel air, Harford County, House Fire, Local TV, Talkers

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Two dogs were killed in a house fire that also left a cat with severe smoke inhalation injuries Sunday evening, the state fire marshal’s office said.

The fire broke out around 5:50 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Gladstone Court. A neighbor saw the blaze and called 911.

Courtesy: Maryland State Fire Marshal

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and contain the fire to a bedroom, though the rest of the home suffered extensive smoke, soot and water damage.

The home’s residents were not home at the time of the fire. They are being helped by family and friends.

Losses are estimated at $100,000, and the cause remains under investigation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s