BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Two dogs were killed in a house fire that also left a cat with severe smoke inhalation injuries Sunday evening, the state fire marshal’s office said.
The fire broke out around 5:50 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Gladstone Court. A neighbor saw the blaze and called 911.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and contain the fire to a bedroom, though the rest of the home suffered extensive smoke, soot and water damage.
The home’s residents were not home at the time of the fire. They are being helped by family and friends.
Losses are estimated at $100,000, and the cause remains under investigation.