BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the suspect killed in a police-involved shooting at a Baltimore County motel over the weekend as 43-year-old Kareem Omar Morgan.
Morgan was killed after reportedly opening fire on a tactical team attempting to serve an arrest warrant on him at Duke’s Motel in Rosedale Saturday night.
Police had been trying to locate him in connection with a domestic shooting earlier Saturday in Windsor Mill.