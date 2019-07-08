  • WJZ 13On Air

Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Kareem Omar Morgan, police-involved shooting Duke's Motel, Rosedale, Windsor Mill


BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the suspect killed in a police-involved shooting at a Baltimore County motel over the weekend as 43-year-old Kareem Omar Morgan.

Morgan was killed after reportedly opening fire on a tactical team attempting to serve an arrest warrant on him at Duke’s Motel in Rosedale Saturday night.

Police had been trying to locate him in connection with a domestic shooting earlier Saturday in Windsor Mill.

