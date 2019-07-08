ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a suspect on Saturday in connection with a lawn fire that happened on the same day in Elkton.
Dustin Miller, 36, is charged with second-degree malicious burning, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property under $1,000 after allegedly setting fire to his significant other’s clothing on the front lawn of their home after a domestic disagreement.
Courtesy: Deputy State Fire Marshals
Singerly Fire Department and Elkton Police were called to a lawn fire at around 2:45 p.m. on the 200 block of Bruce Court where Miller had ignited his partner’s clothing with gasoline and a cigarette lighter.
Fire marshals learned Miller was responsible and arrested him by 5 p.m. that same day.
Miller faces a maximum of over six years and/or $6,000 in fines if found guilty of all the charges. He was released on his own recognizance.