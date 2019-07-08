Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re a fan of Chick-fil-A, you can score some freebies Tuesday. The only catch? You must dress like a cow.
Adult customers who dress up in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entree including the Egg White Grill or classic Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours, or the Original Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Nuggets during lunch and dinner hours.
Children can receive a free breakfast entree during breakfast hours or free Kid’s Meal during lunch and dinner hours for dressing in a cow costume.
The celebration runs from the time the restaurant opens through 7 p.m.
