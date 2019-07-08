



For some people, waking up with a toothbrush, soap and clothing is a normal, everyday luxury.

But for others, it’s a matter of survival and dignity.

One local woman is on a mission to change that one handbag at a time.

Kim Ridley and her team are pouring back into the community, packing handbags with toiletries and clothing for the homeless.

“When I can be around people who are the same way, they’re blessed to be a blessing, and to see the vision, see the vision go out, then that’s what makes me start something like this for people,” Ridley said.

Several weeks ago, Kim shared her mission with WJZ’s Mike Schuh. Since then, the response has been incredible.

“The ladies who received the handbags with the different toiletries in it were very grateful. It did my heart glad to get hugs and to say, ‘Hey thanks sister,'” she said.

Even better, Kim’s vision is growing, thanks to groups like Downtown Partnership. They said they are all about building a better Baltimore.

Nate Fields and Kim connected over a common goal — to serve those who need it most.

“People are astonished, they’re amazed because the stuff that she’s giving us isn’t ran down; it’s nice pairs of tennis shoes that I’ve given to men, hoodies, shirts for women, these bags are amazing,” Fields said.

They say this is only the beginning. Kim is charging all the churches in the city to do the work too.

“No plans of stopping, you know the song — ain’t no stopping us now, we’re on the move,” Ridley said.

If you’d like to make a donation to the program, contact Miracles and More on Taylor Avenue in Parkville. They’re accepting handbags, clothing, shoes and toiletries.