BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 60-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot during a home invasion in north Baltimore early Monday morning.
Officers were called to the home in the 2700 block of Reese Street at 12:13 a.m. for a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the left side of his torso.
He was taken to a hospital and is in serious but stable condition.
Detectives learned the victim and a family member were inside the home when two unknown suspects forced their way inside. The two then reportedly assaulted and shot the 60-year-old, stole his keys and vehicle and fled.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.