BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The jury trial of a Baltimore man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body on the bleachers at a city high school last year is underway.
Christopher Rather is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Jasmine Morris. Her body was found just before 11 a.m. on June 12, 2018, on the bleachers at Reginald F. Lewis High School.
A police spokesperson told WJZ last year an argument between the two led Rather to stab Morris, a model and aspiring singer.
Charging documents said Morris was found on her knees, tied up with her head down in a pool of blood.