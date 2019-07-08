BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Carroll County public school teacher was sentenced Monday to 22 years in prison for producing child pornography.
According to a plea agreement, Kenneth Brian Fischer, 41, began talking to an undercover agent posing as a minor on a social media app geared toward gay and bisexual men in August 2017 in an attempt to arrange a meetup.
In September 2017, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at his home and found he had been communicating with five minors since November 2014.
Fischer admitted he had enticed them to engage in sexually explicit conduct with him and then had taken videos and photos of the encounters, as well as attempted to get or got at least nine other minor males, one of whom was just 13, to send him sexually explicit photos.
Fischer will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be on lifetime supervised release once he leaves prison. He was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to each of the 11 identified victims in the case.
The former teacher and administrator worked at a number of Carroll County schools over his career, including North Carroll High School, Winters Mill High School Francis Scott Key High School, Manchester Valley High School, Sykesville Middle School and Mt. Airy Middle School. At one time, he was named a teacher of the year award winner.