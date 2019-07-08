Comments
EDGEMERE, MD. (WJZ) — Police have identified the deceased victim of a shooting in Edgemere on Sunday as 26-year-old Brandon Austin Boemmel of the 6700 block of North Point Road.
Boemmel died following a disturbance that escalated into a fatal shooting in Edgemere early Sunday morning.
Officers say they were called to the 7500 block of North Point Road around 2a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a shooting.
The suspect, identified as Jonathan Clay Hickey, remained at the scene and was taken to police headquarters for questioning.
Hickey, 28, of the 7500 block of North Point Road has been charged with first and second-degree murder and remains held without bond following a bail review hearing Monday.