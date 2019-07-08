Filed Under:Baltimore County, Edgemere, Fatal Shooting, Maryland, Shooting, Talkers


EDGEMERE, MD. (WJZ) — Police have identified the deceased victim of a shooting in Edgemere on Sunday as 26-year-old Brandon Austin Boemmel of the 6700 block of North Point Road.

Boemmel died following a disturbance that escalated into a fatal shooting in Edgemere early Sunday morning.

Officers say they were called to the 7500 block of North Point Road around 2a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a shooting.

The suspect, identified as Jonathan Clay Hickey, remained at the scene and was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Courtesy: Baltimore County Police

Hickey, 28, of the 7500 block of North Point Road has been charged with first and second-degree murder and remains held without bond following a bail review hearing Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s