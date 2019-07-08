Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flash flood warnings and watches have been issued around the state of Maryland.
Here’s a list of the alerts:
- Flash Flood Warning for Charles and Prince Georges County in MD until 1:00pm Monday.
- Areal Flood Warning for Frederick County in MD until 12:30pm Monday.
- Flash Flood Warning for Howard and Montgomery County in MD until 11:45am Monday
- Areal Flood Warning for Howard County in MD until 12:30pm Monday.
- Flash Flood Warning for Montgomery and Prince Georges County in MD until 11:15am Monday.
- Flood Warning for Montgomery County in MD.
- Flash Flood Watch for Washington, Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles and Allegany County in MD until 10:00am Monday.
Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will continue early Monday morning. Torrential rainfall may lead to totals exceeding 2 to 3 inches in a short period of time. This may cause flash flooding of small streams and other poor drainage urban areas.
