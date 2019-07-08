Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Flash flooding caused major issues during morning rush hour in Montgomery County.
Several motorists had to be rescued after their vehicles were reported in high water along the Clara Barton Parkway near the beltway.
Drivers were trapped around the region, according to Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer.
WUSA9 also reported that several Clarksburg area roads were also flooded.
A Potomac home also collapsed after it flooded. The collapse was caused by a mudslide.