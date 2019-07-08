  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fatal crash, Glen Burnie, Interstate 695, Local TV, pedestrian crash, Ritchie Highway, Talkers

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man attempting to remove an appliance that had fallen off his truck on Interstate 695 Friday afternoon was killed after being hit by an SUV, Anne Arundel County fire officials said Monday.

Firefighters were called to I-95 near Ritchie Highway around 12:40 p.m. Friday. Witnesses reported seeing the SUV hit the man.

The victim, who has only been identified as a man believed to be in his 50s, was declared dead at the scene.

Officials have not said whether the SUV’s driver remained at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s