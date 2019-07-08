Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man attempting to remove an appliance that had fallen off his truck on Interstate 695 Friday afternoon was killed after being hit by an SUV, Anne Arundel County fire officials said Monday.
Firefighters were called to I-95 near Ritchie Highway around 12:40 p.m. Friday. Witnesses reported seeing the SUV hit the man.
The victim, who has only been identified as a man believed to be in his 50s, was declared dead at the scene.
Officials have not said whether the SUV’s driver remained at the scene.