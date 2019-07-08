  • WJZ 13On Air

PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Fire and Maryland Natural Resources Police rescuers are searching the Chesapeake Bay on the causeway near Gibson Island after an unmanned boat was found Monday morning.

So far, they have not found anyone in the water. They also contacted county police looking for missing persons, but no missing reports have filed in the last 24 hours.

 

The team continues to search the water and are now hoping the public can help them identify this boat.

The boat is a 12-inch jon boat. The boat had crabbing gear, life jackets, a small outboard motor and no vessel number.

Stormy weather could have loosened the boat from a dock.

Please call 410-260-8888 if you have information.

