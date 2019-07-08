Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very wet start to the week especially over Frederick and Montgomery counties. Some locations picked up over five inches of rain there, causing flash flooding and several rescues as well.
Locally at BWI Airport, a scant .75″ was measured, but over two inches did fall north of the Beltway.
Drier and more comfortable air has moved in, and a bright, sunny but comfortable Tuesday is on tap.
Warm and sunny skies are also coming Wednesday, but still relatively comfortable humidity as well.
The heat and humidity will return on Thursday, followed by some nighttime storms, then a cooler and drier Friday.