BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was shot in the torso late Monday night in southwest Baltimore.

Around 10:39 p.m., city police officers responded to the 3300 block of Windsor Avenue for a report of a shooting.

There they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and into surgery.

Detectives are currently investigating and looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

