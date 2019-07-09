Comments
OVERLEA, MD. (WJZ) — Police arrested a suspect in the shooting of a man in Overlea late Saturday night.
Karon Dajon Harvell, 26, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, armed robbery and robbery.
He remains held at the Baltimore County Detention Center following a bail review hearing Monday.
Officers responded to the 4800 block of Hazelwood Avenue just before midnight Saturday after a 27-year-old man was shot in the lower body during an attempted street robbery.
The victim fought back and the suspect fled the scene. The victim as then taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.