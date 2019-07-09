Filed Under:Attempted Robbery, Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Overlea, Shooting, Talkers

OVERLEA, MD. (WJZ) — Police arrested a suspect in the shooting of a man in Overlea late Saturday night.

Karon Dajon Harvell, 26, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, armed robbery and robbery.

Courtesy: Baltimore County Police

He remains held at the Baltimore County Detention Center following a bail review hearing Monday.

Officers responded to the 4800 block of Hazelwood Avenue just before midnight Saturday after a 27-year-old man was shot in the lower body during an attempted street robbery.

The victim fought back and the suspect fled the scene. The victim as then taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s