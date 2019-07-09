Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Sgt. Ethan Newberg is expected in court Tuesday after being charged with false arrest and breaking police policy.
Newberg was doing a warrant check when a passerby made a comment.
Body cam footage shows him chasing the man down back in May. He tackled him to the ground and arrested him.
Newberg claimed the man was aggressive, but the video showed the man walked away calmly.
The sergeant is suspended without pay. He is a 24 year veteran of the department.