  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Department, breaking police policy, Ethan Newberg, false arrest, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Sgt. Ethan Newberg is expected in court Tuesday after being charged with false arrest and breaking police policy.

Newberg was doing a warrant check when a passerby made a comment.

Body cam footage shows him chasing the man down back in May. He tackled him to the ground and arrested him.

Newberg claimed the man was aggressive, but the video showed the man walked away calmly.

The sergeant is suspended without pay. He is a 24 year veteran of the department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s