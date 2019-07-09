  • WJZ 13On Air

LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have charged the driver involved in a fatal crash on the Capital Beltway that killed a 22-year-old Prince George’s County woman.

Miguel Gomez, 26, of Beltsville, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter.

Just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Maryland State Police responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash on the inner loop of Capital Beltway, north of Route 450 in Lanham. When troopers arrived, they found a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries.

Maryland State Police CRASH team investigators believe Gomez was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-495 when he struck a Nissan Xterra head-on.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and have not ruled out alcohol as a factor.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 301-345-3101.

