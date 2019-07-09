Comments
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Former Pocomoke City Police Chief was sentenced to three years, with all suspended, Tuesday after he was convicted of misconduct in office.
Kevin Sewell interfered with a DUI investigation of a fellow mason, ordering a subordinate to document the incident as an accident when the driver had actually hit two parked cars after just driving four blocks. One car was totaled. The driver lost a tire and continued to drive home on three wheels.
Ex-Police Chief Convicted In Retrial Of Misconduct
It was the second trial for Sewell who appealed his 2016 conviction and was granted a re-trial.
He was sentenced to three years by Judge W. Newton Jackson III, with all years suspended in favor of supervised probation.