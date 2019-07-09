Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rains over the weekend contributed to sewer overflows of about 1.3 million gallons of stormwater mixed with sewer water, Baltimore Public Works officials said.
The overflows spilled into the Jones Falls through two structured underground overflow points.
Designed more than 100 years ago, the overflows are used to relieve pressure when stormwater infiltration goes over the sewer pipes’ capacity and are being removed as part of the ongoing work of Baltimore City’s sanitary sewer consent decree.
BPW has advised avoiding direct contact with the water impacted by these or by the overflow.
Yet, what does the city charge you for sewage on the water bill? Maybe that’s the answer. Seems the city does it overtime it rains.