BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man is dead after being shot in the head in east Baltimore on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Montford Ave. around 5:56 p.m. for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Comments
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    July 9, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    REAKING NEWS MICROZONE SCORE UPDATE… Microzone=0 Shootings/Murders=36 Send in the mop up/crime scene tape crew. NEXT…

    Reply

