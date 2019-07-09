ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The first female and African-American to lead the Maryland National Guard is retiring, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.
Major General Linda L. Singh will retire later this summer. She served for 36 years.
“Since my first day in office, Major General Singh has been an integral part of our administration,” said Governor Hogan. “Her leadership abilities have been an asset to the Maryland National Guard and the state. I wish her the very best in retirement and extend my appreciation for her service on the state, federal, and international levels.”
She was appointed by Hogan on Jan. 21, 2015, leading 5.500 soldiers and airmen under her command — as well as 1,000 full time federal and state employees in times of emergencies.
“When I assumed this position over five years ago, I set out to make a fair and equal organization within the Maryland Military Department,” Singh said. “Today, I can proudly say with absolute confidence that we truly are one unified department that’s serving the people and communities of Maryland that we dearly love. My decision to retire is one of the toughest choices I’ve ever had to make, but I know this organization will continue to prosper and I’m proud to have made a long-lasting impact.”
Hogan has named Leonardtown native Major General Timothy E. Gowen as Singh’s successor. He comes back to Maryland from a post in Austin, Texas.
“I am honored to appoint Major General Gowen as the adjutant general for Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “He is a proven leader who will ensure the Maryland National Guard remains one of the best organizations in the nation.”