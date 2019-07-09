  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Banneker-Douglass Museum, History, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Banneker-Douglass Museum has received a $50,000 grant to preserve African American artifacts.

The Governor’s Office on Community Initiatives announced the grant Monday from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

A total of $2.2 million has been awarded to 14 grantees.

The Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, Maryland, is home to more than 12,000 historic objects, exhibition spaces and archives library.

The upgrades will allow the museum to properly store and preserve important pieces of Maryland’s African American history, primarily its Fine Art and African Art Collections.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s